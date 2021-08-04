Endo Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $665.99M (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENDP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.