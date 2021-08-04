Covetrus Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETCovetrus, Inc. (CVET)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CVET has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.