El Pollo Loco Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.15M (+17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.