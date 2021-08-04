Perdoceo Education Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPerdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $178.33M (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRDO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.