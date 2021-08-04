Brighthouse Financial Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETBrighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF)BHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.37 (+722.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.17B (+335.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.