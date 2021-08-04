AMN Healthcare Services Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+75.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $824.83M (+35.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.