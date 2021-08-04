News Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETNews Corporation (NWSA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.05 (+266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.22B (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NWSA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.