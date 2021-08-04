PRA Group Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-39.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.09M (-5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.