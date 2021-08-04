Kellogg Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-16.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.43B (-1.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- The stock gained 7.1% following Q1 earnings release on May.06.
- Shares are up 2.2% YTD.
