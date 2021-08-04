Natera Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.20 (-60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $130.87M (+51.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NTRA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.