iRhythm Technologies Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETiRhythm Technologies, Inc. (IRTC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.94 (-25.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.69M (+42.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, IRTC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.