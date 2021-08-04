Health Catalyst Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETHealth Catalyst, Inc. (HCAT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $56.74M (+31.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HCAT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.