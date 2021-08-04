Hugo Boss sets goal of doubling sales by 2025

  • Hugo Boss' new CEO Daniel Grieder set an ambitious goal of doubling sales to €4 million while restoring operating margin to 12% by 2025.
  • The company saw sales grow 133% compared to the same quarter in 2020 to just 4% below pre-pandemic levels.
  • Grieder said that he plans to grow Hugo Boss into one of the world's top 100 brands by spending over $100M on marketing between now and 2025.
  • The former Tommy Hilfiger CEO focused on increasing online sales at his previous job and looks to do the same at Hugo Boss, increasing online sales to 25-30% of revenue by 2025 compared to 16% now.
  • Hugo Boss recently reported its Q2 2021 results. Read the press release here.
