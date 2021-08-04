Apollo Investment FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETApollo Investment (AINV)AINVBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus NII Estimate is $0.39 (-8.76% Y/Y) and the consensus TII Estimate is $51.42M (-9.26% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AINV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, NII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. TII estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The company's stock declined -3.76% on May 21, the day after it reported its FQ4 2021 earnings on May 20 after-market close.