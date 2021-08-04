Regency Centers Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETRegency Centers Corporation (REG)REGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.83 (+35.42% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.78M (+15.02% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REG has beaten FFO estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.