TripAdvisor Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETTripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIPBy: SA News Team
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+85.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.63M (+229.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRIP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.
- In recent news, TripAdvisor powers higher after Barron's callout on subscriber upside.
- The SA Quant rating on TRIP is Bearish, while the average SA Author's rating is Bullish.
