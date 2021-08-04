What to expect from Virgin Galactic's Q2 earnings?
Aug. 04, 2021 2:15 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)SPCEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.32 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.13M.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- On July 11, Virgin Galactic became the first spaceflight company to independently launch a civilian into space, with founder Richard Branson aboard a sub-orbital flight.
- However, shares were down 17.30% on July 12, with Canaccord Genuity analysts reasoning that investors may have been expecting a stronger post-launch announcement for space tourism.
- With Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sub-orbital flight, selling pressure on Virgin Galactic continued. Virgin Galactic also filed to sell $500M worth of stock.
- Still, despite recent pressure on shares and the delay caused by the pandemic, UBS sees a $4B opportunity in the space tourism industry, which is higher than the $3B opportunity it saw in 2019.