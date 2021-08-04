BigCommerce Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+71.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.81M (+29.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, FEYE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • In recent news, BigCommerce stock falls after Amazon's surprise earnings misses.
  • BigCommerce stock had moved up after Q1 beats, upside sales guidance.
  • "BigCommerce’s sales, gross profit dollar growth and ecosystem are undervalued relative to Shopify", says The Asian Investor in a bullish article.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.