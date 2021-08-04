BigCommerce Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ET
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (+71.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.81M (+29.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FEYE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- In recent news, BigCommerce stock falls after Amazon's surprise earnings misses.
- BigCommerce stock had moved up after Q1 beats, upside sales guidance.
- "BigCommerce’s sales, gross profit dollar growth and ecosystem are undervalued relative to Shopify", says The Asian Investor in a bullish article.