Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots offered in San Francisco to Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients
Aug. 04, 2021
- The San Francisco Department of Public Health has decided to administer messenger-RNA-based vaccines to those who have received the single-dose COVID-19 shot from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.3%).
- To accommodate the special requests of people who have consulted with their doctors, the health officials will offer the vaccines for those who are willing to receive a "supplemental" dose with Pfizer (PFE -0.1%)/ BionNTech (BNTX +22.5%) and Moderna (MRNA +10.8%) vaccines.
- However, the officials insist the move does not indicate a policy change and refrain from recommending a booster shot as they continue to back J&J’s vaccine which according to them is highly effective against coronavirus and its variants.
- “The Johnson & Johnson is a good vaccine,” NBC Bay Area reported quoting Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco director of public health. “We will continue to administer it."
- "We have gotten requests based on patients talking to their physicians, and that’s why we are allowing the accommodations,” Naveena Bobba, deputy director of health at the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said Tuesday.
- Issuing a statement, J&J (NYSE:JNJ) said that the protection given by its vaccine lasted eight months after the administration, based on the latest available data from a study.
