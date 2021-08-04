Cardinal Health Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 2:37 PM ETCardinal Health, Inc. (CAH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.20 (-46.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $40.25B (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward.