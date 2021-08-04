Penn National Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 2:38 PM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+152.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+391.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDAR of $541.2M
- Over the last 1 year, PENN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.