Wayfair Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

Aug. 04, 2021 2:40 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-62.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-8.6% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $228.8M and gross margin of $27.9%.
  • Number of active customers are estimated to be 32.6M
  • Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward.
