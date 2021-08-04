Wayfair Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 2:40 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (-62.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.93B (-8.6% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect adjusted EBITDA of $228.8M and gross margin of $27.9%.
- Number of active customers are estimated to be 32.6M
- Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 12 downward.