Scorpio Tankers Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 2:41 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.97 (-140.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.33M (-58.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.