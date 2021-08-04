Post Holdings Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETPost Holdings, Inc. (POST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+78.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, POST has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.