Motorola Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)MSIBy: SA News Team
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (+38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+19.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, The Company acquired Openpath Security in access control industry.
- "MSI is a BUY. As can be seen by MSI's total returns and FCF generation, this is one old-dog that can still hunt", says Michael Fitzsimmons in a recent article.
- The SA Quant rating on MSI is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish..