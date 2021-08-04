Motorola Solutions Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.92 (+38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.94B (+19.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • Recently, The Company acquired Openpath Security in access control industry.
  • "MSI is a BUY. As can be seen by MSI's total returns and FCF generation, this is one old-dog that can still hunt", says Michael Fitzsimmons in a recent article.
  • The SA Quant rating on MSI is Neutral, while the average Wall St. Analysts rating is Bullish..
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.