Expedia Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.60 (+85.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (+249.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross bookings of $19.05B and adjusted EBITDA of $188.5M
- Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.