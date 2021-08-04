Shake Shack Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.08 (+82.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $181.02M (+97.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +54.6%
- Over the last 2 years, SHAK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward.