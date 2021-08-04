Conduent Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETConduent Incorporated (CNDT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect EBITDA of $113.3M
- Over the last 2 years, CNDT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.