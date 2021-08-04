Ballard Power Systems Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.18M (-17.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BLDP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.
- During Q1, 'Ballard Power plunges after Q1 miss but analysts still keep the faith'