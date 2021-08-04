Exelixis Q2 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.03M (+15.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- The company posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, and provided financial forecast for the year, on May 6.
- Exelixis shares have fallen more than 15% year to date.
- In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen noted that "despite impressive revenue growth and a Fort Knox like balance sheet, the shares have been range bound for several years."