Exelixis Q2 Earnings Preview

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-76.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.03M (+15.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, EXEL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • The company posted quarterly revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, and provided financial forecast for the year, on May 6.
  • Exelixis shares have fallen more than 15% year to date.
  • In June, Seeking Alpha contributor Bret Jensen noted that "despite impressive revenue growth and a Fort Knox like balance sheet, the shares have been range bound for several years."
