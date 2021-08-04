Arena Pharmaceuticals Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.17 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.74M (-99.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ARNA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's shares have fallen more than 21% year to date.
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals had posted first-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates and provided an update on the company's cash position, on May 5.
