Lions Gate Entertainment Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ET By: Shweta Agarwal
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-76.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $898.35M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect OIBDA of $85.1M
- Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.