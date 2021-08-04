Lemonade Q2 earnings preview; shares gain 4% ahead of report
Aug. 04, 2021 3:03 PM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results today, after market close. The stock's higher by 4.3% ahead of the news.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.90 (+49.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.8M (-10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The company's stock fell 18% after reporting its Q1 results.
- The company has issued FY21 guidance of in force premium of $376M - $382M: Gross earned premium of $279M - $283M; Revenue of $117M - $120M ($118.86M consensus); Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($173) - ($163)M.