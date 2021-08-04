Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.48M (+22.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, SGMO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company reported first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and reiterated its financial forecast for the year, on May 4.
  • Sangamo shares have fallen more than 39% year to date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.