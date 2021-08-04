Sangamo Therapeutics Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 04, 2021 5:35 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: SA News Team
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.48M (+22.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SGMO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The company reported first-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates and reiterated its financial forecast for the year, on May 4.
- Sangamo shares have fallen more than 39% year to date.