Beyond Meat Q2 Earnings: retail channel sales growth, restaurant sales

Aug. 04, 2021 3:15 PM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor4 Comments

Meatless Burger Maker Beyond Meat"s Stock Price Continues It"s Skyrocketing Rise Since Its IPO In May
Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

  • Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 5th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (compared to -$0.02 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $141.04M (+24.4% Y/Y) led by growth in retail channel sales partially offset by higher costs (higher transportation and warehouse expenses).
  • Gross margin is estimated at 30.9% compared to 34.9% in year ago quarter.
  • Beyond Meat relies heavily on sales from restaurant and food-service sectors: investors will be looking out for some amid partial economy re-openings.
  • Over the last 2 years, BYND has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
  • SA Contributor Eric Sprung's recent article on Beyond Meat indicates that rising competition will continue to eat into its profits.
  • After the stock reported Q1, the stock price experienced a drop.
