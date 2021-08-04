Zoom shares surge nearly 7% as conferences get cancelled and workers stay home
Aug. 04, 2021 3:46 PM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)FIVN, AAPL, FB, GOOG, ZMBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) shares climbed rose almost 7% Wednesday as the company that has become synonymous with remote meetings and gatherings appeared to benefit from the possibility that many businesses will continue to push back plans for workers to return to the office.
- As new cases of Covid continued to rise, along with talk of implementing indoor mask mandates in more areas around the United States, companies with ties to conventions, conferences and business and leisure travel, took hits in during the day's stock market session. On Wednesday, the New York Auto Show was cancelled, and brokerage Deutsche Bank said it would move a planned conference online.
- And several leading tech companies such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have retreated on plans to have employees back in the office full-time in September, and have postponed such plans until October. Some companies, such as Facebook and Google are making Covid vaccinations mandatory for their workers for when they do return to company facilities.
- Zoom (ZM) shares ended the day at $400.58. The company, which has seen it usage soar over the past 18 months, would stand to be in a strong position to benefit from continued use by employees remaining at home. In July, the company said it would acquire contact center provider Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in an all-stock deal worth $14.7 billion. Zoom said the deal would help it provide new and better services to its business customers.