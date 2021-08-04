Teck's Trail Operations slowed by B.C. wildfire smoke
Aug. 04, 2021 3:49 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Teck Resources (TECK -2.4%) adds to losses after saying smoke from wildfires in southwestern British Columbia has affected operations at its Trail Operations metallurgical facility.
- Teck says Trail's oxygen plant has been shut down due to poor ambient air quality, zinc refining operations are running at 70% of normal rates, and lead refining continues to operate normally but lead smelting operations have been temporarily idled.
- The resumption of full production will depend on improvements in air quality, the company says.
