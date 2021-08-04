Teck's Trail Operations slowed by B.C. wildfire smoke

Aug. 04, 2021 3:49 PM ETTeck Resources Limited (TECK)TECKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Green Zinc And Lead Smelting Plant Trail British Columbia
constantgardener/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teck Resources (TECK -2.4%) adds to losses after saying smoke from wildfires in southwestern British Columbia has affected operations at its Trail Operations metallurgical facility.
  • Teck says Trail's oxygen plant has been shut down due to poor ambient air quality, zinc refining operations are running at 70% of normal rates, and lead refining continues to operate normally but lead smelting operations have been temporarily idled.
  • The resumption of full production will depend on improvements in air quality, the company says.
  • Teck Resources "offers excellent exposure to copper and metallurgical coal, and both commodities seem to be in an uptrend," The Investment Doctor writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
