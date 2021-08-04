Walmart's Flipkart faces potential $1.35 billion fine
Aug. 04, 2021 3:54 PM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: SA News Team3 Comments
- Walmart (WMT -0.6%) subsidiary and Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and its founders have received a notice from India's financial crime agency asking it to explain why it shouldn't face fines of 100 billion rupees ($1.35B) for alleged foreign investment law violations.
- The agency has been investigating Flipkart and Amazon.com (AMZN -0.2%) for breaking multi-brand retail regulations that restrict such companies from operating as a marketplace to sellers.
- The investigation involves predatory pricing allegations that Flipkart gave preferential treatment to its former subsidiary, WS Retail.
- "We will cooperate with the authorities as they look at this issue pertaining to the period 2009-2015 as per their notice," said a Flipkart spokesperson. The company says that they are "in compliance with Indian laws and regulations."
- Flipkart has 90 days to respond to the notice. Walmart bought a 77% stake in the company in Aug 2018 for $16B. The company was recently valued at $37.6B during a July funding round.
- There have been talks of a Flipkart IPO in recent months. Read more here.