Electronic Arts EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021
- Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.32.
- Bookings of $1.34B (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Net bookings for the trailing twelve months was $6.136 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
- Raises FY 2022 Outlook: Net revenue is expected to be approximately $6.85B vs. prior guidance of $6.8B vs. consensus of $7.44B
- Net income is expected to be approximately $456 million.
- Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $1.58.
- Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.850 billion.
- The company estimates a share count of 289 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2022 diluted earnings per share.
- Shares +5%.
- Press Release