Aug. 04, 2021 4:05 PM ETElectronic Arts Inc. (EA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.32.
  • Bookings of $1.34B (-3.6% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Net bookings for the trailing twelve months was $6.136 billion, up 3% year-over-year.
  • Raises FY 2022 Outlook: Net revenue is expected to be approximately $6.85B vs. prior guidance of $6.8B vs. consensus of $7.44B
  • Net income is expected to be approximately $456 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $1.58.
  • Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.850 billion.
  • The company estimates a share count of 289 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2022 diluted earnings per share.
  • Shares +5%.
