Inseego EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021 Inseego Corp. (INSG)
- Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 in-line; GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $65.7M (-18.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.89M.
- Non-GAAP Q2 gross margin was 32.1%, up 3.4% Y/Y
- Cash balance of $40.4M including restricted cash as well as cash classified as held-for-sale.
- “We have seen a significant expansion of our sales pipeline with carriers and enterprises following the launch of our FWA products, and as a result, remain confident to reiterate the second half of the year will be stronger than the first half. In addition, we expect to see IoT & Mobile grow sequentially for the rest of the fiscal year,” said Bob Barbieri, interim CFO.
