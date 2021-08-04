McKesson EPS beats by $1.42, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021
- McKesson (NYSE:MCK): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.56 beats by $1.42; GAAP EPS of $3.09 misses by $0.66.
- Revenue of $62.7B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.54B.
- Fiscal 2022 Outlook: • Increased fiscal 2022 Adjusted Earnings per diluted share guidance range to $19.80 to $20.40 (vs. consensus $19.13), from the previous range of $18.85 to $19.45, representing 15% to 18.5% growth year-over-year • Guidance assumes $0.80 to $1.00 of Adjusted Earnings per diluted share related to the U.S. government's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and kitting programs
