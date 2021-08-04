NanoString EPS misses by $0.02, beats on revenue

Aug. 04, 2021 4:09 PM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)NSTGBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NanoString (NASDAQ:NSTG): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $33.86M (+49.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.56M.
  • Outlook: GeoMx DSP revenue of $48 to $50M, as compared to previous guidance of $45 to $50M, based on strong consumable utilization at NGS-enabled sites.
  • nCounter revenue, inclusive of all service revenue, of $95 to $97M, as compared to previous guidance of $95 to $100M.
  • Total product and service revenue of $143 to $147M, as compared to previous guidance of $140 to $150M.
  • Reaffirmed FY outlook on gross margin, operating expenses and adjusted EBITDA.
  • Press Release
