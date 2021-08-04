Howmet Aerospace -7% after disappointing Q2, full-year revenue view
- Howmet Aerospace (HWM -6.9%) sinks to a two-week low after reporting in-line Q2 earnings on below-consensus revenue and issuing downside revenue guidance for the full year.
- Q2 revenues fell 5% Y/Y to $1.2B, due to disruptions in the commercial aerospace market, primarily driven by COVID-19 and Boeing 787 production declines.
- Q2 sales by segment: Engine Products slipped 7% Y/Y to $544M, Fastening Systems fell 20% to $262M, Engineered Structures slumped 30% to $160M, and Forged Wheels doubled higher to $229M.
- For FY 2021, Howmet sees EPS of $0.95-$1.02, in line with $1.00 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $5.05B-$5.15B, below $5.17B consensus, as well as adjusted EBITDA of $1.145B-$1.17B and a margin of 22.7%-23%.
- For Q3, the company forecasts EPS of $0.23-$0.27, in line with $0.26 consensus, on revenues of $1.28B-$1.32B, in line with $1.31B consensus.
- "We continue to expect the commercial aerospace recovery to begin in the second half 2021, led by Engine Products, followed by Engineered Structures, with Fastening Systems lagging by approximately six months," Executive Chairman and Co-CEO John Plant said.
- Earnings call presentation