Velodyne faces Trade Commission probe into alleged trade secret theft
Aug. 04, 2021 4:11 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- The U.S. International Trade Commission is launching an investigation into Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) for potential trade secret violations after a complaint was filed by Criterion Technology.
- The complaint covers the optical enclosures that protect sensitive 3D mapping and imaging equipment. Criterion requests that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders.
- Within 45 days of launching the investigation, the USITC will set a target date for the completion of the probe.
- Criterion alleges that Velodyne (VLDR) stole the trade secrets during a collaboration in 2016. Instead of hiring Criterion, the lidar sensor company allegedly asked Chinese supplier Fujian Fran Optics to create the enclosures at a lower cost.
- Last month, Velodyne (VLDR) told Seeking Alpha that the trade secret theft claims "have no merit" and the company intended to "defend ourselves vigorously."