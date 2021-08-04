Velodyne faces Trade Commission probe into alleged trade secret theft

Aug. 04, 2021 4:11 PM ETVelodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR)VLDRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2017
David Becker/Getty Images News

  • The U.S. International Trade Commission is launching an investigation into Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) for potential trade secret violations after a complaint was filed by Criterion Technology.
  • The complaint covers the optical enclosures that protect sensitive 3D mapping and imaging equipment. Criterion requests that the USITC issue a limited exclusion order and cease and desist orders.
  • Within 45 days of launching the investigation, the USITC will set a target date for the completion of the probe.
  • Criterion alleges that Velodyne (VLDR) stole the trade secrets during a collaboration in 2016. Instead of hiring Criterion, the lidar sensor company allegedly asked Chinese supplier Fujian Fran Optics to create the enclosures at a lower cost.
  • Last month, Velodyne (VLDR) told Seeking Alpha that the trade secret theft claims "have no merit" and the company intended to "defend ourselves vigorously."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.