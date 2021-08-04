Wynn Resorts sees strong broad-based improvement in Q2
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) reported big revenue gains in Q2 across the Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations and Encore Boston Harbor properties as largely anticipated against the soft pandemic comparable.
- Adjusted Property EBITDA was $206.9M during the quarter vs. -$322.9M a year ago.
- "While there have been some fits and starts along the road to recovery in Macau, we were encouraged by the strong demand we experienced during the May holiday period, particularly in our premium mass casino and luxury retail segments," updates Wynn CEO Matt Maddox.
- Looking at the digital business, the casino company says the WynnBET online casino and sports betting app is currently available in six states with additional launches planned over the coming months. Wynn execs note that they are advancing marketing and branding strategies as the NFL season approaches.
- Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are up 0.76% AH to $91.78 after shedding 4.20% during the regular session ahead of the earnings report. The conference call update on Q3 trends could be crucial to the direct WYNN trades tomorrow.
