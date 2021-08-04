Ping Identity EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue

Aug. 04, 2021 4:18 PM ETPing Identity Holding Corp. (PING)PINGBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Ping Identity (NYSE:PING): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $78.9M (+33.8% Y/Y) beats by $12.8M.
  • Annual Recurring Revenue of $279.6 million grew 19% from the prior year period.
  • Revenue grew 34% year-over-year to $78.9 million, of which 93% was subscription-based.
  • 3Q 2021 Outlook: Total ARR of $286.0 million to $288.0 million; Total Revenue of $65.0 million to $70.0 million; Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $(16.0) million to $(13.0) million.
  • 2021 Outlook: Total ARR of $304.0 million to $306.0 million; Total Revenue of $278.0 million to $285.0 million; Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $11.0 million to $15.0 million.
  • Shares +8.18%.
  • Press Release
