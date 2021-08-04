Arcosa EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021 4:21 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)ACABy: SA News Team
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.43 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $515.1M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $23.45M.
- The Company maintained its 2021 full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $270 million to $290 million. The guidance range incorporates Southwest Rock’s expected results from the date of acquisition.
- Full year 2021 Transportation Products Adjusted EBITDA guidance revised to approximately $25 million from prior guidance range of $35 to $40 million due to lower production expectations for our barge business as high steel prices continued to escalate in the second quarter suppressing new order activity and profitability on the orders received.
- Press Release