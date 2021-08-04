Federal Realty Investment stock gains 2% after guidance boost, Q2 earnings beat

  • Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) increases its 2021 and 2022 FFO guidance after posting record leasing activity in the quarter and logging in better-than expected Q2 FFO.
  • FRT stock rises 1.6% in after-hours trading.
  • Boosts 2021 FFO per share guidance to $5.05-5.15 from the previous range of $4.54-4.70; compares with consensus estimate of $4.75.
  • Now sees 2022 FFO per share of $5.30-5.50 vs. $5.05-5.25; consensus estimate $5.31.
  • Q2 FFO of $1.41 easily beats the average analyst estimate of $1.17 and climbed from $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.
  • 92.7% of portfolio was leased at quarter-end, up 90 basis points from Q1.
  • The REIT reports record levels of leasing activity with 124 signed leases for 558,490 square feet of comparable space.
  • As of July 28, 2021, Federal Realty (FRT) collected ~94% of total second quarter 2021 billed recurring rents; including rent deferral and abatement agreements, total addressed recurring rent was 98%.
  • Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
  • Earlier, Federal REIT FFO beats by $0.24, beats on revenue
