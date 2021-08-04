1Life Healthcare EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $120.42M (+54.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.79M.
- Q3 guidance: Ending Membership count in the range of 640,000 to 650,000; and,
- Net Revenue in the range of $113 million to $120 million.
- FY 2021 guidance: Ending Membership count in the range of 670,000 to 680,000;
- Net Revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million;
- Care Margin in the range of $185 million to $195 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA that approximates break-even.
