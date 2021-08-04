1Life Healthcare EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue

Aug. 04, 2021 4:31 PM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)ONEMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $120.42M (+54.4% Y/Y) beats by $4.79M.
  • Q3 guidance: Ending Membership count in the range of 640,000 to 650,000; and,
  • Net Revenue in the range of $113 million to $120 million.
  • FY 2021 guidance: Ending Membership count in the range of 670,000 to 680,000;
  • Net Revenue in the range of $475 million to $485 million;
  • Care Margin in the range of $185 million to $195 million; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA that approximates break-even.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.