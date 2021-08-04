DXC Technology EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue
Aug. 04, 2021 4:31 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $1.03.
- Revenue of $4.14B (-8.0% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Bookings of $4.6 billion and book-to-bill ratio of 1.12x in Q1 FY22
- Reduced debt by $579 million in Q1 FY22, achieving our targeted debt level of approximately $5.0 billion, further strengthening our balance sheet.
- Guidance Q2: Revenues $4.08 to $4.13B (vs. consensus $4.13B); Organic Revenue Growth YoY (1)% – (3)%; Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.0% – 8.4%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.80 – $0.84 (vs. consensus $0.85)
- Guidance FY: Revenues $16.6 to $16.8B (vs. consensus $16.75B); Organic Revenue Growth YoY (1)% – (2)%; Adjusted EBIT Margin 8.2% – 8.7%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $3.45 – $3.65 (vs. consensus $3.53)
- Shares -0.43%.
- Press Release